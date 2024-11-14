Bureau County runners help Sauk at nationals

Sauk Valley coach Nick Hartz was joined by the Bureau Country trio of Kiana Brokaw, Lexi Bohm and Jillian Hulsing at nationals last week. Elijajh House (Bureau Valle) also ran for the Sauk men. (photo provided)

Four Bureau County runners helped the Sauk Valley cross country teams qualify for the NJCAA Cross Country National Championships in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, Nov 9.

Malden’s Lexi Bohms led the Sauk women with a time of 21:42.3, placing 135th. Her former Princeton High School teammate Kiana Brokaw (22:34.4) and Jillian Hulsing (25:53.9) of Bureau Valley also competed.

Elijah House of Bureau Valley turned in a time of 28:00.9 for the Skyhawks men.

Bohms and House are both former BCR Runners of the Year.