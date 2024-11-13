There’s big expectations in Princeton girls basketball camp

There are big expectations in the Princeton girls basketball camp this season, both on and off the court.

The Tigress return three all-conference players in first-team juniors Keighley Davis and Camryn Driscoll and senior Paige Jesse (honorable mention) from last year’s 20-9, Three Rivers East champion as well as three other upperclassmen who logged a lot of varsity minutes last season.

Off the court, coach Tiffany Gonigam is expecting her second child in April. She had stepped away from coaching expecting her first child, Quimby, now 3, on the eve of the 2021-22 season, and returned to the bench last year.

The program has posted a 67-17 record (.798) in the last three seasons with a run of three straight conference championships. They would like to continue that winning trend.

“I don’t want to put a limit or a standard on what the girls can or should accomplish this season. We don’t just rise to the level of our goals or expectations, we fall to the level of the work we put in daily,” Gonigam said. “Surely, when you win the conference three years in a row, people on the outside will have that expectation, and there is no doubt we will have a target on our back. But, we know in order to accomplish our goals it is going to come with a daily battle for our culture, building fundamental habits and having a resilient work ethic.”

Camryn Driscoll

Davis and Driscoll have been up with the varsity since their freshman season and were key players to the Tigresses’ 2021-22 conference championship. Both were named first-team All-BCR as well as unanimously first-team Three Rivers East last season.

Driscoll took over at point guard last year, averaging 12.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 4 steals per game.

Davis averaged 13 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals. She is the area’s top returning career scoring leader with 741 points.

Princeton's Keighley Davis had a breakout freshman season. (Mike Vaughn)

Jesse and classmate Olivia Mattingly were key contributor’s to last year’s team and junior forwards Makayla Hecht and Reese Reviglio also played a lot of varsity minutes.

Other returning players include senior Halli Peterson (injured last season), Zoey Byers and Neveah Briddick.

Sophomores Kiyrra Morris (G) and Danika Burden (C) each saw limited time as freshman on last year’s varsity squad and will look to make an impact this year along with a trio of newcomers - junior guard Riley Rauh and freshmen forwards Payton Brandt and Avaya Koning.

Gonigam said the Tigresses are looking good in camp.

“I am very happy with the team’s progress in our first week of practice. We ended our summer season with our team camp, planning our season goals and the type of person, player and team we need to be in order to reach those goals,” Gonigam said. “I feel the girls have picked up right where they left off, building chemistry with each other and setting a standard for what it looks like to work hard at practice.

“The program has had a lot of success over the past few seasons and the girls certainly want to continue that. We play a tough schedule this year and the conference brings back a bunch of talented teams and players, but the girls are up for the challenge. Every tough game we can play early on will only make us better come January and February.”

The Tigresses open the season on Monday, Nov. 18 against Henry-Senachwine to tip off their own holiday tournament. This year’s field includes holdovers Mendota, Stark County, Putnam County and Henry and newcomers Hall, IVC and Lowpoint-Washburn.