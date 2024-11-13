Streator to host meeting on reviving Neighborhood Watch

Streator is set to host a meeting Monday, Nov. 18, to possibly revive the Neighborhood Watch program. (Photo Provided by City of Streator)

Streator is set to host a meeting Monday, Nov. 18, to possibly revive the Neighborhood Watch program.

During a special meeting last month attended by more than 100 Streator residents to discuss potential solutions for the recent surge in gun violence in the area, the idea of reviving the Neighborhood Watch program was raised as a possible strategy.

Streator resident and former Neighborhood Watch leader Toni Pettit emphasized the importance of the Neighborhood Watch program during the meeting, believing Streator could benefit from that volunteer service once again.

“We had an active Neighborhood Watch in Streator for many years, and it worked because people volunteered their time,” Pettit said during the meeting. “The problem today is that people aren’t willing to do that anymore, and as a result, the Neighborhood Watch doesn’t exist in Streator because community involvement for it has fizzled to zero.”

The idea of reviving the Neighborhood Watch resonated not only with the community members at the meeting but also with city officials, including Police Chief John Franklin and Mayor Tara Bedei.

Bedei confirmed the upcoming meeting is scheduled 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Streator City Hall, 204 S. Bloomington St.

For more information about the Neighborhood Watch and how to register, visit the National Neighborhood Watch website.