Princeton library cafe to be sponsored by Midland States Bank

The Princeton Public Library announced for November that Midland States Bank will be sponsoring the Princeton Public Library Cafe.

This collaboration provides valuable information to library patrons about the wide range of services and options available through Midland States Bank. The bank helps consumers in a number of ways. Midland empowers its customers in every stage of their lives, from budgeting and mobile banking to mortgage and retirement guidance. They are committed to educating the community on important issues such as credit score and reporting, identity theft and many more financial challenges, according to a news release from the Princeton Public Library.

Midland is available to lead customers to achieving a stable and secure financial status, according to the release. Midland can help with everything, including home improvement loans or establishing a health savings account for future medial expenses, according to the release. These attributes mesh well with the Princeton Public Library Cafe’s purpose, and the partnership underscores the potential of the library cafe as a highly effective marketing platform. The cafe is an integral part of the Princeton Public Library, and this sets it apart from other libraries in the area. It is a popular destination for both library patrons and visitors from neighboring communities.

To explore the opportunities of becoming a monthly sponsor of the Princeton Public Library Cafe, contact the library at 815-875-1331 or help@princetonpl.org.