Papa John’s to open at month’s end in Peru

Papa John’s is expected to open in Peru at the end of November.

The pizza retail chain said the store was on target to open Tuesday, Nov. 26, according to a social media post.

“We are so excited to serve this great community,” the business said in the post.

The restaurant has been in the works since July in the empty storefront next to Dunkin’ Donuts on Shooting Park Road in Peru.

There was formerly a Papa John’s location in Peru.

