Landmark Realty of Illinois adds 2 new realtors

Landmark Realty of Illinois welcomes two realtors to its brokers.

First is Jennifer Carlson. She has been a realtor for several years and has a spectrum of experience including buying and selling in city, suburban and small-town markets. She is knowledgeable in farmettes and country properties and staging and relocation, Landmark said in a news release. Carlson strives to exceed her customer expectations, be thorough, dependable and trustworthy, the company said in a news release.

Another new agent to Landmark is Allison Halford. She is new to the real estate world. She has work experience in other areas and believes those positions have given her necessary skills in problem solving, communication and attention to detail, Landmark said in a news release. She seeks to provide outstanding and memorable services to those she meets in her journey to be a successful real estate agent, the company said.

Carlson can be reached at jcarlson8108@gmail.com or 513-815-0183 and Halford at allisonhalford11@gmail.com or 815-822-0617. For information, call the Landmark office at 815-875-1221.

Jennifer Carlson (Photo provided by Nita Wyatt )