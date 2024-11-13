JJ’s Pub in Ottawa closes as new management is sought

JJ’s Pub in Ottawa abruptly closed and will remain so while new management is sought. (Stephanie Jaquins for Shaw Local)

About two weeks ago, JJ’s Pub in Ottawa abruptly closed and will remain so while new management is sought.

“We know many of you are confused, sad, frustrated, and like us, heartbroken. Please respect our family as we take this time to regroup and pass the torch to someone that will love and cherish JJ’s as much as we do.” read a social media post Wednesday on the business’ page.

Jeremy “JJ” and Gayle Johnson, the owners of the longtime downtown pub at 104 W. Main St., said they will share with the public when they have news to share.

“Thank you again for all of your thoughtful messages, concerns, and expressions of the wonderful memories you have made. JJ’s isn’t done being JJ’s by a long shot! Round 2 will hopefully begin soon!”

