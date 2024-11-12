Putnam County churches to host Union Thanksgiving Service in Tonica

The churches of Putnam County will join together at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, for a Union Thanksgiving Service at the Tonica United Methodist Church, 423 E. Wauponis St. (Photo provided)

The churches of Putnam County will join together at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, for a Union Thanksgiving Service at the Tonica United Methodist Church, 423 E. Wauponis St.

Pastor Dave Krumphardt of County Line Lutheran Church will preach. Pastor Phil Jackson of Tonica and Hennepin United Methodist churches will be the host pastor. A free will offering will be taken for the Putnam County Food Pantry. A fellowship hour will follow after the service. All are welcome to join in a service of gratitude and thanks.