NCI ARTworks in Peru to host reception for 3 photographers

NCI ARTworks will host an opening reception 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, for the photographic work of David Horst, Jon McCutchan and Mike Vaughn at the NCI ARTworks Gallery, the Westclox west wing entrance, 400 Fifth St., Peru.

Mike Vaughn: He began photographing images and making slides to share with family and friends when he was a young man. Then in 1979 he joined Photography Unlimited, a newly organized club in Princeton. At meetings, he met others with the same interest, saw what they did and learned from their experience. Vaughn began getting serious about photography with the digital revolution, when cameras improved and became more affordable. He started using Cannon equipment and the better the pictures came out, the more he wanted to take. He shoots outdoor scenes, including birds and wildlife in nature as well as school sporting events for local newspapers.

Jon McCutchan: He spends his days bending light for other people with glasses and contact lenses as the optometrist at Bureau Valley VisionCare in Princeton, then on weekends and holidays, he will often have a camera handy to focus on the patterns, textures and landscapes that he comes across. Growing up and living in Bureau County, and in his travels, he liked capturing the details of trees, grasses, flowers, rusting equipment, quiet scenes and big skies. His images include a lot of snaps of tractor grills, humble and grand doorways, and manhole covers that have yet to find an audience, but he collects them anyway.

David Horst: He lives in rural north central Illinois, between the Illinois and Mississippi rivers, where there is plenty of beautiful nature and landscape to photograph. He began snapping pictures with a Kodak 103 Instamatic as an 11-year-old boy then honed his skills in high school with his Fujica ST-801 with 50mm F/1.4 EBC lens. In 2000 he went digital with his first DLSR, a Canon D60.

The NCI ARTworks Photography Exhibition opening reception is free, and all are welcome.