November 12, 2024
Bureau County property transfers: Oct. 1-15, 2024

By Rita Roberts
An aerial view of the Bureau County Courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024 in Princeton.

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office: (Scott Anderson)

Oct. 1

Mark Shafer to Darryl Villarreal, warranty deed, part of Section 15 in Selby Township, $216,000.

Joseph and Kimberly Park to Daniel Tindal, warranty deed, Lots 30 and 31 in A. & H. Carse’s Addition in Princeton, $306,000.

Oct. 2

Jeff Bean to Brittney and Jared Peterson, warranty deed, part of Section 22 in Selby Township, $163,000.

Janna Parker to Corbin and Vanessa Hopkins, warranty deed, parts of Lot 44 in Princeton, $150,000.

Oct. 3

Katherine Walk to Calvin and Camille Kunkel, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Oak Meadow Subdivision, Section 29-16-11, $305,000.

Robert Swanson (AIF) and Charles Swanson to Charles Chapman, warranty deed, Lot 2 in Hannan’s Second Addition in Ohio, $70,000.

Kelly Bickett and Kris Ferrari to Kim Bickett, warranty deed, part of Section 35 in Berlin Township, $857,761.33.

Helen Bickett (decd) and Kim Bickett (ex) to Kris Ferrari, executor deed, Lot 103 in Fritz Addition in Princeton, $120,000.

Oct. 4

Fred and Julia Grant to Lisa Ashley, warranty deed, Lots 10 and 11 in Brewer’s Addition in Walnut, $72,000.

Kelsey and Tyler Thurston to Christopher and Miranda Layton, warranty deed, parts of Section 17 in Walnut Township, $197,000.

Julie Brown to B & P Storage LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 9, part of Lot 10 and part of Lot 11 in Foster’s Addition in Buda, $40,000.

Oct. 7

Dorothy Donley Estate and Steve Micienko (ex) to J Rayne LLC, executor deed, Lot 35 in Malden, $50,000.

Rozanna and Thomas Mrowicki to Jesse McKean, Meggan McKean and Patricia O’Kane, warranty deed, parts of Section 35 in Concord Township, $200,000.

Oct. 8

Betti Appenzeller Living Trust, Betti Appenzeller (tr), Patti Glafka (tr) and Patti Glafka Trust to Dana and Jacob Krolak, warranty deed, parts of Section 1 in Manlius Township, $122,000.

Oct. 9

Fannie Mae to John Johnson, warranty deed, Lot 2 in Block 3 in O’Beirne’s First Addition in Spring Valley, $45,000.

Daniel and Maria Raya to Thomas Kerp, warranty deed, part of Section 35 in Selby Township, $50,000.

Andrew and Dian Brannen to Christopher and Roxanne West, joint tenancy deed, part of Lot 21 in Princeton, $175,000.

Steven Devore (AIF), Mark Devore, Roland Devore and Steven Devore to David and Mary Webster, warranty deed, part of Lot 8 in Block 1 in Gosse Wiltz Addition in Princeton, $54,000.

Oct. 10

Brianna and Brik Wedekind to Tucker Nichols, warranty deed, part of Lot 1 in Maple Subdivision in Princeton, and parts of Lots 95 and 96 in Princeton, $254,000.

Linda Greene and Candise Staley to Debra Stakely, warranty deed, part of Lot 7 in Block 7 and part of Lot 10 in Block 7 in Tiskilwa, $46,000.

Oct. 15

Illinois Valley Cellular LLC, Illinois Valley Cellular RSA 2-1 Partnership and Illinois Valley Cellular RSA 2-11 to Kelly and Marc Cain, warranty deed, part of Section 13 in Arispie Township, $8,000.

Jeffrey Flint and Trever Petersen to Jeremy Thorson, warranty deed, Lots 1-8 in Block 2 in Durack’s Addition in Mineral, $16,000.

Cynthia and Timothy Muntz to Daniel and Diane Cornwall, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Sunset Farm Subdivision First Addition and Lot 11 in Sunset Farms Subdivision, $530,000.

