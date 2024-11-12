Bureau County property transfers: Oct. 1-15, 2024

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office: (Scott Anderson)

Oct. 1

Mark Shafer to Darryl Villarreal, warranty deed, part of Section 15 in Selby Township, $216,000.

Joseph and Kimberly Park to Daniel Tindal, warranty deed, Lots 30 and 31 in A. & H. Carse’s Addition in Princeton, $306,000.

Oct. 2

Jeff Bean to Brittney and Jared Peterson, warranty deed, part of Section 22 in Selby Township, $163,000.

Janna Parker to Corbin and Vanessa Hopkins, warranty deed, parts of Lot 44 in Princeton, $150,000.

Oct. 3

Katherine Walk to Calvin and Camille Kunkel, warranty deed, Lot 4 in Oak Meadow Subdivision, Section 29-16-11, $305,000.

Robert Swanson (AIF) and Charles Swanson to Charles Chapman, warranty deed, Lot 2 in Hannan’s Second Addition in Ohio, $70,000.

Kelly Bickett and Kris Ferrari to Kim Bickett, warranty deed, part of Section 35 in Berlin Township, $857,761.33.

Helen Bickett (decd) and Kim Bickett (ex) to Kris Ferrari, executor deed, Lot 103 in Fritz Addition in Princeton, $120,000.

Oct. 4

Fred and Julia Grant to Lisa Ashley, warranty deed, Lots 10 and 11 in Brewer’s Addition in Walnut, $72,000.

Kelsey and Tyler Thurston to Christopher and Miranda Layton, warranty deed, parts of Section 17 in Walnut Township, $197,000.

Julie Brown to B & P Storage LLC, warranty deed, part of Lot 9, part of Lot 10 and part of Lot 11 in Foster’s Addition in Buda, $40,000.

Oct. 7

Dorothy Donley Estate and Steve Micienko (ex) to J Rayne LLC, executor deed, Lot 35 in Malden, $50,000.

Rozanna and Thomas Mrowicki to Jesse McKean, Meggan McKean and Patricia O’Kane, warranty deed, parts of Section 35 in Concord Township, $200,000.

Oct. 8

Betti Appenzeller Living Trust, Betti Appenzeller (tr), Patti Glafka (tr) and Patti Glafka Trust to Dana and Jacob Krolak, warranty deed, parts of Section 1 in Manlius Township, $122,000.

Oct. 9

Fannie Mae to John Johnson, warranty deed, Lot 2 in Block 3 in O’Beirne’s First Addition in Spring Valley, $45,000.

Daniel and Maria Raya to Thomas Kerp, warranty deed, part of Section 35 in Selby Township, $50,000.

Andrew and Dian Brannen to Christopher and Roxanne West, joint tenancy deed, part of Lot 21 in Princeton, $175,000.

Steven Devore (AIF), Mark Devore, Roland Devore and Steven Devore to David and Mary Webster, warranty deed, part of Lot 8 in Block 1 in Gosse Wiltz Addition in Princeton, $54,000.

Oct. 10

Brianna and Brik Wedekind to Tucker Nichols, warranty deed, part of Lot 1 in Maple Subdivision in Princeton, and parts of Lots 95 and 96 in Princeton, $254,000.

Linda Greene and Candise Staley to Debra Stakely, warranty deed, part of Lot 7 in Block 7 and part of Lot 10 in Block 7 in Tiskilwa, $46,000.

Oct. 15

Illinois Valley Cellular LLC, Illinois Valley Cellular RSA 2-1 Partnership and Illinois Valley Cellular RSA 2-11 to Kelly and Marc Cain, warranty deed, part of Section 13 in Arispie Township, $8,000.

Jeffrey Flint and Trever Petersen to Jeremy Thorson, warranty deed, Lots 1-8 in Block 2 in Durack’s Addition in Mineral, $16,000.

Cynthia and Timothy Muntz to Daniel and Diane Cornwall, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Sunset Farm Subdivision First Addition and Lot 11 in Sunset Farms Subdivision, $530,000.