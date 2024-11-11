Local leaders build drug court in Marshall, Putnam, Stark counties

A team comprised of local leadership announced the award of a $900,000 drug court grant made possible through The Bureau of Justice Assistance. An aerial view of the Putnam County Courthouse on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, in Hennepin. (Scott Anderson)

The “Addressing Need and Implementing Change in Rural Illinois: Adult Drug Court Serving Marshall, Putnam and Stark Counties’” was spearheaded by the Marshall, Putnam and Stark County Probation District and the Administrative Office of Illinois Courts with collaboration of local leadership to increase resources for adults within the judicial system requiring substance use disorder and mental health treatment.

The grant started in October 2024 and will support the project for four years, ending in September 2028. The project aims to create an adult drug court based in Marshall County that serves residents of each of the three counties (Marshall, Putnam and Stark) by offering treatment services, case management, probation supervision, incentives and sanctions and recovery support services. Primary activities will begin with a six-month planning phase for foundational training followed by the implementation phase, which includes various strategic initiatives, data collection and performance reporting. Team members will attend training and conferences. Areas of need will be identified and necessary services, including recovery support, will be provided to participants.

With services to be expanded within the court system and at The Society of Growth locations (Marshall and Stark); expected outcomes include becoming certified according to Illinois Supreme Court Problem Solving Standards, developing drug court policies and procedures, developing a participant handbook, training for drug court team members in Drug Court Best Practice Standards and Key Components of Drug Court, as well as assessing and accepting eligible drug court participants from all three counties. The proposed project’s intended beneficiaries are the residents of each county and the court-involved individuals with a diagnosed substance use disorder with or without a co-occurring mental health diagnosis.

The leadership team is comprised of various individuals having diverse experience and education within clinical, non-profit, peer recovery support, leadership and the judicial system that will accelerate strategic planning with consideration to best practice and meeting the unique needs of rural communities. They are: Megan Spradling (Marshall, Putnam, Stark Probation District chief director), Samantha McAvoy (Society of Growth CEO and co-founder and Drug Court project director), Kelly Jones (Maitri Path to Wellness owner), Wayne Strawn (Marshall County sheriff) and Rachel Edgcomb (Maitri Path to Wellness clinician).

The leadership will work with various professionals within the judicial system out of the Marshall County Court Office and provide updates at the Social Determinants of Health Network Meetings. These meetings are held on a quarterly basis. All community members, professionally or personally, are welcome to attend to gain additional information on various projects with a focus on at least one element of the social determinants of health. If interested in attending the alliance meetings, reach out to samantha.mcavoy@societyofgrowth.org. For any questions regarding drug court, reach out to Megan Spradling at mspradling@marshallcountyillinois.gov.