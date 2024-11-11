Appeals court upholds Princeton murder conviction

A former Kewanee man will continue serving 50 years for a 2020 murder in Princeton. Davijion Robinson struck out recently with an appeals court.

Robinson, 24, had argued in Bureau County Circuit Court he acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Caleb Conrath on July 1, 2020, in a drug deal gone bad.

At a bench trial, Judge James Andreoni rejected self-defense and convicted Robinson of first-degree murder and of shooting a woman who survived.

Robinson thought Andreoni got it wrong and asked the 3rd District Appellate Court for relief. But in a unanimous ruling issued Thursday, the justices upheld Andreoni’s ruling and said the evidence was sufficient to convict Robinson of murder.

At trial, Robinson testified Conrath drew his gun and told Robinson to give him everything he had in his pocket. When Robinson refused, Conrath pulled the trigger but the gun apparently jammed. Robinson said he then pulled out his own gun and began shooting.

The judge declined to make a finding as to whether Conrath possessed a gun. Instead, Andreoni ruled even if Conrath did possess a gun it was unreasonable to believe he posed a threat to Robinson after Conrath had been shot in the forearm, hand and leg.

Robinson’s argument was further undermined by recorded calls he placed from Bureau County Jail. He was taped saying, “It’s cool, it’s my fault,” “I did it,” and “I did the crime so I gotta do the time.” (He also fled and evaded the police for 13 months.)

Nevertheless, Robinson appealed and argued the evidence was insufficient to prove beyond a reasonable doubt he did not act in self-defense.

The appellate court didn’t buy it. Justice Linda Davenport ruled the evidence showed Conrath was not the initial aggressor and Robinson was in no imminent danger.

“The only evidence presented to show Caleb possessed a gun was (Robinson’s) testimony,” Davenport wrote. “No guns or ammunition other than the casings and live round from (Robinson’s) 9-mm were located. The wound on Caleb’s right hand, which (Robinson) testified Caleb was holding a gun with, was not consistent with holding an object. Forensic evidence established that the wound was consistent with someone who had their hands up while standing in front of their shooter.”

Robinson is scheduled for parole in 2071, when he would be 70 years of age.