Streator library to host star scavenger hunt week of Nov. 12

The Streator Public Library will host a star scavenger hunt the week of Nov. 12. (Derek Barichello)

The Streator Public Library will host a star scavenger hunt the week of Nov. 12.

Search the library and find all of the hidden items. The theme changes weekly.

The library, 130 S. Park St. will be closed Monday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day. Call 815-672-2729 for more information.

10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12: Library book club, adults, “The Lido” by Libby Page.

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12: Drawing academy, public. Get creative with friends in the library.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wedesday, Nov. 13: Game Time, ages 10-plus, teens. Video games, board games, puzzles and more.

4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 through Saturday, Nov. 16: Craft à la carte, public. Stop by the library’s craft station to make a cool craft every week.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14: “Link-Up,” ages 12 through 19. A teen outlet/discussion group that covers everything from comedy, trivia and pop culture. Talk about your favorite topics and learn about some new ones.

9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14: Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day, children. Learn about Ruby Bridges through a storytime, presentation and crafts.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14: Master Gardener, public. Julia Barrickman visits the library. Learn about pruning basics, including tools, tips, timing and techniques for pruning trees and shrubs.

4 to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15: Author Meet up, public. Deb Benning visits the library.

1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16: Tabletop Gaming, public. Level up and push forward.