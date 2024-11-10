EDCNCI’s Parker Manning receives scholarship to complete economic development course

Parker Manning recently joined the Economic Development Corporation of North Central Illinois as director of Business Development. (Photo provided by Parker Manning)

Parker Manning recently joined the Economic Development Corp. of North Central Illinois as director of business development.

Manning completed the basic economic development course in Naperville hosted at Nicor Gas. This well-regarded course covered essential topics in economic development, including community analysis, business retention, business expansion and deal-making, the EDCNCI said in a news release. The economic development group promotes La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties.

Recognized for his potential, Manning was awarded a full tuition scholarship to attend the weeklong program.

“I attended the Illinois BEDC course when I was first hired, and it provided a well-rounded amount of information,” EDCNCI executive Gina Czubachowski said in the release. “As soon as I hired Parker, I wanted to ensure he received the early opportunity to have a strong economic development network and application of economic development. This education will provide him with many tools for his role at the EDCNCI.”

As director of business development, Manning will play a key role in EDCNCI’s mission to attract and retain businesses by engaging with local industries, identifying growth opportunities and facilitating programs that enhance the region’s appeal. Manning’s work will support job creation and regional prosperity across north-central Illinois. His role focuses on establishing a foundation for sustained economic health in the region, ensuring that north-central Illinois continues to be a destination of choice for businesses and entrepreneurs alike.

The EDCNCI works closely with local utility providers for growth and development in the region, but also works with them to identify opportunities to educate all local professionals in economic development. ComEd has been a supportive investor for the organization every year since EDCNCI started in 2016.

“It was outstanding to see them award this scholarship to a local economic development professional resident in the north-central Illinois region,” Czubachowski said.

The EDCNCI continues to market the region to site consultants and brokers. For information, visit www.northcentralillinois.org.