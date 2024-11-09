Ottawa Sunrise Rotary to collect toys, books for Festival of Lights float

Ottawa Sunrise Rotary toy and book float returns for the 35th year in the Festival of Lights Parade. (Shaw Local News )

The Ottawa Sunrise Rotary Club toy and book float will return for the 35th year in the Festival of Lights Parade.

The parade will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29. The Ottawa Sunrise Rotary Club has collected more than 17,966 toys, 8,053 books and more than $11,600 in monetary donations for children in need.

Members will be walking with the float to collect donations along the parade route. If you can’t make the parade, the float will be parked from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, in the Farm and Fleet parking lot, 4140 Columbus St. Additional drop-off locations are located at any Bill Walsh dealership, Edward Jones at 128 W. Norris Drive, the Illinois State Credit Union, Midland States Bank and Sunfield Restaurant.

Unwrapped toys and books for children through 12 years old will be donated to The Salvation Army for distribution. Monetary donations can be made through the Ottawa Sunrise Rotary in care of Sandy Robinson, 3309 E. 2153rd Road, Ottawa, IL 61350.