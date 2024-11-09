2024 All-BCR Boys Golf Team

Hall's Landen Plym hits his ball toward the 9th hole during the Class 1A golf meet on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024 at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley. Plym was named as the BCR Golfer of the Year for the third straight year. (Scott Anderson)

First Team

Jacob Diaz, sr., Hall

The Hall senior went out as a sectional qualifier, helping the Red Devils win the St. Bede Regional by placing seventh (79). He was a top 5 finisher at the Princeton and Rock Falls invites, averaging a 41.2 on the year. Diaz shot a 90 at the Rockford Sectional. This is Diaz’s first time being named to the BCR first team.

Jacob Diaz

Jackson Mason, jr., Princeton

The second-year golfer has come on strong for the Tigers, averaging a 41 on the year. He was a Class 2A sectional qualifier, shooting an 82 at the Sterling Regional as the fourth individual qualifier. He shot an 85 at the Kaneland Sectional. Mason was named First-Team Three Rivers All-Conference, placing fourth in the conference meet. This is Mason’s first time being named to the BCR first team.

Jackson Mason

Wyatt Novotny, jr., Bureau Valley

The Storm ace qualified for state for the second straight year, finishing strong with an even-par 72 to place 23rd with a 157. He was the top individual qualifier at the Eastland Regional with an 82 and shot a 78 at the Rockford Sectional. He had a season average of 37.9, tying the school record for 9 holes (32) and setting the 18-hole school record at 71 as runner-up at the Kewanee Invite. This is Novotny’s third time being named to the BCR first team.

Wyatt Novotny (Photo provided by BVHS)

Joseph Perez, so., Hall

Another key contributor to the Red Devils’ regional title, Perez placed fifth (78) on his home course at Spring Creek in the St. Bede Regional. He shot an 80 at sectional, just one stroke from qualifying for state. The sophomore swinger averaged a 43.2. This is Perez’s first time named to the BCR first team.

Joseph Perez

Landen Plym, sr., Hall

The three-time BCR Golfer of the Year led all area golfers with a 36.5 average. He added to his resume by placing second in the Three Rivers meet to lead the Red Devils to a runner-up finish, winning the regional championship and placing seventh at sectional. Plym returned to state for the second time, placing 13th with a two-day round of 151. He was named First-Team All-BCR for the fourth time.

Landen Plym

Noah Plym, so., Hall

Plym helped the Red Devils win regional, placing 10th (81) at the St. Bede Regional. He shot an 84 at the Rockford Sectional. A two-time meet medalist, Plym averaged a 40.3. He tied for eighth at the Three Rivers meet to earn First-Team All-Conference honors. This is Plym’s first time named to the BCR first team.

Noah Plym

Second team

Landen Birdsley, sr., Bureau Valley

Birdsley’s 42.2 average was second only to Wyatt Novotny for the Storm. The Storm senior finished 14th in the LTC Tournament and shot a 92 at the Eastland Regional, but did not advance.

Landen Birdsley (Photo provided by BVHS)

Johnni Escatel, jr., Hall (43.5)

Another key member of the the Red Devils’ regional title run, averaging a 43.5 for the season. The Hall junior shot an 86 at regional and a 92 at the Rockford Sectional. Escatel earned Second-Team All-Conference honors, placing 13th with a team third-best 87 at the Three Rivers meet.

Johnni Escatel

Atticus Middleton, jr., Bureau Valley

Middleton was the fifth individual qualifier (88) at the Eastland Regional to advance to sectionals. He shot a 93 at the Rockford Sectional. Middleton averaged a 44.3 for the season.

Atticus Middleton

Luke Smith, sr., Princeton

Smith averaged a 43 for the season. The senior swinger qualified for sectionals by shooting a 90 at the Class 2A Sterling Regional. Smith finished with an 85 at Kaneland Sectional. He placed seventh in the Three Rivers Conference meet to earn first-team all-conference honors.

Luke Smith

Collin Stabler, sr., Bureau Valley

The Storm senior was named First-Team Lincoln Trail All-Conference, averaging a 44.7. He punched his ticket to sectional, shooting an 89 at the Eastland Regional. Stabler shot a 103 at the Rockford Sectional.

Collin Stabler

Abe Wiesbrock, sr., St. Bede

Wiesbrock led the Bruins with a season average of 44. He was the runner-up at the Tri County conference meet, earning all conference honors. He missed the sectional cut by one place and one stroke with an 87 at Spring Creek in the St. Bede Regional.

Abraham Wiesbrock (Photo provided by Goldie Rapp)

Honorable Mention

Bureau Valley - Logan Philhower, jr.; Landen Smith, sr.

Princeton - Kaiden Coomer, sr.; Jayden Fulkerson, sr.

St. Bede - Zach Husser, jr.