2 arrested in connection with Streator shooting

A Streator man and woman were arrested Thursday in connection with the report of gunshots Sunday near the area of Everett and Main streets.

Derek E. Dill Jr., 34, was charged with attempted armed robbery, vehicular invasion and armed habitual criminal, each felonies. Bryanna M. Stash, 24, was charged with attempted robbery, also a felony. Both were taken to La Salle County Jail for detention hearings.

Police said they carried out a search warrant in the 700 block of East Bridge Street, resulting in the arrest of the duo. The Streator Police Department was assisted in this investigation by Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office.