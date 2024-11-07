Streator expands boundaries, annexing property on East First Street

The Streator City Council approved an ordinance Wednesday to annex a parcel of land located at 1517 E. First Street into the city’s boundaries. (Derek Barichello)

The Streator City Council approved an ordinance Wednesday to annex a parcel of land located at 1517 E. First Street into the city’s boundaries.

The property had previously been outside Streator city limits.

The ordinance was passed at the council’s regular meeting after the landowners submitted a petition requesting the annexation. The petition, which was signed by the property owners and at least 51% of the electors residing on the land, was filed in compliance with Illinois law.

According to City Engineer Jeremy Palm, a pre-annexation agreement also was signed by the property owners, outlining terms for municipal services and payments.

“A year and a half ago the owners went into a pre-annexation agreement so they could get sewer service,” Palm said. “Then their neighbor across the street petitioned for street annexation, had discussions with the city, and this is one of the final actions that will bring them in.”

Under this agreement, the owners will make an annual payment to the city based on what the property’s taxes would be if it were within city limits.

Going forward, the city now will assume responsibility for various municipal services, including police and fire protection, building regulation and sanitation. The property, however, will retain its existing zoning classification, and the city will not provide street maintenance, snow removal or other public works services until the property is fully within the city limits.

For the next steps, the annexation ordinance will need to be registered with the La Salle County Recorder’s Office before being brought in officially, and the new city boundaries will be updated accordingly.