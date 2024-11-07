IVCC to host flag-raising ceremony for veterans Nov. 8

Illinois Valley Community College will be closed on Veterans Day but will honor veterans a few days early with a flag-raising ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Illinois Valley Community College will be closed on Veterans Day but will honor veterans a few days early with a flag-raising ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8.

Members of Oglesby American Legion Post 237 will lead the ceremony and the public is welcome to attend.

The flag-raising will be followed by an opportunity to gather and talk in CTC 124-125, where juice, coffee and doughnuts will be served, and President Tracy Morris will give a brief welcome.

Both IVCC campuses will be closed on Monday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Classes and services resume Tuesday, Nov. 12.