November 07, 2024
IVCC to host flag-raising ceremony for veterans Nov. 8

College will be closed on Veterans Day

By Derek Barichello
Students attend the first day of class at Illinois Valley Community College on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 in Oglesby.

Illinois Valley Community College will be closed on Veterans Day but will honor veterans a few days early with a flag-raising ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8.

Members of Oglesby American Legion Post 237 will lead the ceremony and the public is welcome to attend.

The flag-raising will be followed by an opportunity to gather and talk in CTC 124-125, where juice, coffee and doughnuts will be served, and President Tracy Morris will give a brief welcome.

Both IVCC campuses will be closed on Monday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Classes and services resume Tuesday, Nov. 12.

