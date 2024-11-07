Emily Wright wins first Bureau Valley FCA ‘World’ championship

Emily Wright says there’s more than just putting down your hand for a “Rock, Paper, Scissors” contest.

You have to put some thought in to it.

The Bureau Valley junior made all the right moves to claim the first Bureau Valley Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ ‘Rock, Paper, Scissors” title Wednesday morning.

Wright went about seven rounds in the finals with Brandon Carrington using her “rock” to beat his “scissors” for the title.

“I would guess what they would think I was going to play, then put out whatever move would beat their move. Kinda like reverse psychology, I guess,” she said.

She received a big trophy with the inscription as “BV FCA World Championship of the World,” and “Throw Those Hands.”

Wright is a year-around athlete, participating in volleyball, basketball and softball for the Storm.