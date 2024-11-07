Conroy’s thanks public for its support after fire destroys commercial building in Ottawa

Flames were noticeable to passersby during a Wednesday morning fire at Conroy’s Automotive and Towing in Ottawa.

Firefighters arrived at 6:39 a.m. Wednesday to find a large commercial metal building used for automotive repair with heavy fire and smoking from both the front and rear, Ottawa Fire Chief Brian Bressner said in a news release.

By 7:15 a.m., the fire was controlled, and an excavator was requested for salvage, Bressner said. The fire was ruled accidental. Security cameras were used to determine the origin and cause, the chief said. Inside of the structure was an SUV with front-end damage from a previous crash and was in the building for repair. The fire started near the front end of the SUV and spread to the building.

No one was injured.

Conroy’s announced it will be open for business Thursday.

“As most of you know, our front shop has been consumed by fire this morning,” Todd Conroy said in a social media message to the public. “While I am still taking it all in and a little overwhelmed by the mountain of things in front of me, I just wanted to get out to as many people as I could this way at once because I can’t keep up with all the amazing supportive messages I’m receiving from everywhere.”

Conroy said the back shop still is operational.

“Things could always be worse, and we are so grateful for the fire department, our friends and our employees who have all been by our side this morning,” Conroy said. “Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts. We didn’t plan on celebrating our 50th year in business with a fire, but life has a way of changing plans. Here’s to better days ahead, and from the bottom of our hearts, thank you for everything.”

The Ottawa Fire Department received support from several agencies, including the Ottawa Police Department, Ottawa Central Dispatch, Wallace Fire Department, Ottawa Water/Waste Water Department, Nicor and Ameren.