Spring Valley in need of a new water well

The City of Spring Valley is weighing its options regarding the replacement of one of its two water wells. (Scott Anderson)

The City of Spring Valley is weighing its options regarding the replacement of one of its two water wells.

City Engineer Mike Richetta reported Monday to the Spring Valley City Council that while Well No. 11 still was functioning efficiently, Well No. 10 has been shut down and its status with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency will be “for emergency use only” because of sand making its way into the gears and mechanisms of the equipment at the water plant.

Our goal is to sometime in the future abandon that well and drill a new one. — Mike Richetta, Spring Valley city engineer

He recommended the well be replaced as soon as possible.

“It’s producing sand that is problematic to our treatment facility and it has for some time now,” Richetta said, “so we won’t run it unless we absolutely have to. If we have to, we’ll have to do some pre-treatment filters and some maintenance issue things.

“Our goal is to sometime in the future abandon that well and drill a new one.”

The digging of a new 2,400-foot-deep well could cost about $2 million. There is a new U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grant program setting aside funds for municipalities that have only one well, helping them get a second. However, it’s a first-year program that will be accepting applications into March or April of 2025.

If it were to be awarded some of those funds, Spring Valley would be roughly 18 months from defining a location for the new well and its activation. The best location, he said, would be right at the water treatment plant, where it could be hooked up and operating in short order.

In the meantime, Richetta recommended the city devise a water rationing program to have on hand should the worst happen.

Another concept discussed was the possibility of working out an intergovernmental agreement with Peru that would allow Spring Valley, in case of emergency, to tap into the water lines Peru runs to the Dalzell area.

Mayor Melanie Malooley Thompson also reported to the council the new community center is making progress with the help of some local professionals donating their time and efforts. The project is at a stage where it is looking for an electrician for the next step.

Richetta also said the 2024 street program is well underway and, weather permitting, all of the streets will be paved except for two blocks on Erie Street, which will be completed next week.

In other action, the council:

Approved the petition from the city and Grow Spring Valley to conduct the Lighted Tree Parade and the Santa’s 5K Run, both events to take place on Nov. 30.

Approved the purchase of a Kubota lawn mower/snow plow.

Learned from Richetta that the concession stand for the downtown Mini-Park will be bid 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12.