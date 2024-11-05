Peru UPS to close customer service counter

The UPS Customer Center is closing effective Friday, Nov. 15, at the Peru location at 2989 U.S. 6. (Stephanie Jaquins for Shaw Local)

The UPS Customer Center is closing effective Friday, Nov. 15, at the Peru location at 2989 U.S. 6.

“We are closing select UPS Customer Centers to better align with our customers’ preferences for more convenient and easily accessible drop-off options,” said Karen Tomaszewski, UPS spokesperson.

UPS will continue to deliver customer service through UPS Drop Boxes, 10,000 full-service retail shopping locations, such at The UPS Store and Staples, as well as UPS Authorized Shipping Outlets and Providers to shop packages. If customers simply need to pickup or drop off packages, UPS has a network of more than 20,000 UPS Access Point locations. Access Point locations are available at independent merchants such as local delis, pharmacies, dry cleaners, and florists, as well as national partners such as The UPS Store, Michael’s and CVS.

Locally, at Staples, 4350 Mahoney Drive, Peru, customers can create a new shipment, drop off and receive packaging and shipping supplies. At Debo Ace Hardware, 1713 Fourth St., Peru, customers can create a new shipment, drop off and pickup.

There also is a UPS Store in Ottawa at 2740 Columbus St., Suite 300.

