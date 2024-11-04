November 04, 2024
Former alderman James ‘Jamey’ Mertel announces candidacy for Peru city clerk

Mertel serves on Peru Board of Fire and Police Commissioners

By Maribeth M. Wilson
James “Jamey” Mertel

James “Jamey” Mertel (Photo Provided by James “Jamey” Mertel )

Former Peru Alderman James “Jamey” Mertel announced his candidacy for Peru City Clerk in 2025.

Mertel, a lifelong Peru resident, served as alderman for eight years, was a former president of Peru Girls Softball and is a member of the Peru Board of Fire and Police Commissioners.

“I believe my experience with city government, strong work ethic and deep pride for this city will make me a worthy candidate,” he said.

Mertel’s announcement comes a week after Dave Bartley announced he would not run for reelection in the city clerk position. Bartley has served as city clerk since 2009.

