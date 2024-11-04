Former alderman James ‘Jamey’ Mertel announces candidacy for Peru city clerk

Former Peru Alderman James “Jamey” Mertel announced his candidacy for Peru City Clerk in 2025.

Mertel, a lifelong Peru resident, served as alderman for eight years, was a former president of Peru Girls Softball and is a member of the Peru Board of Fire and Police Commissioners.

“I believe my experience with city government, strong work ethic and deep pride for this city will make me a worthy candidate,” he said.

Mertel’s announcement comes a week after Dave Bartley announced he would not run for reelection in the city clerk position. Bartley has served as city clerk since 2009.