Dave Bartley poses for a photo on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in La Salle. Peru City Clerk Dave Bartley said Monday he has decided not to run for reelection in 2025 so he can focus on a new opportunity. (Scott Anderson)

“I had pulled a petition with the intent of filing it, but will not be filing a petition for clerk,” he said.

Dave Bartley was elected as clerk in 2009. Before being elected city clerk, he served as treasurer from 2005-2009.