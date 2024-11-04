Earlville’s Abigail Eckles, RN, recognized with a DAISY Award at OSF Saint Elizabeth

As a partner in the international DAISY award program that recognizes the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care of nurses, OSF HealthCare Saint Elizabeth Medical Center recently presented its DAISY award to Abigail Eckles, RN, the network announced Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (Photo provided by JoEllyn Gahan)

As a partner in the international DAISY award program that recognizes the clinical skill and compassionate care of nurses, OSF HealthCare Saint Elizabeth Medical Center recently presented its DAISY award to Abigail Eckles, RN.

Eckles joined OSF HealthCare almost a year ago and cares for patients in the medical/surgical unit at OSF Saint Elizabeth. Residing in Earlville, Eckles’s commitment to providing compassionate and high-quality care was acknowledged through the DAISY award, OSF said in a news release.

Heather Bomstad, vice president and chief nursing officer for OSF Saint Elizabeth, expressed gratitude for the daily contributions of compassionate RNs and emphasized the DAISY award is a meaningful way to acknowledge the dedication of individuals like Eckles.

Eckles’s nomination said: “Abi was so kind and compassionate with my father during his hospice hospital admission. She made him feel human at a time when he could not verbally communicate and ensured his needs were met with professionalism and compassion. Her great bedside manner brought comfort to our family, and her dedication made the end-of-life process as smooth as possible.”

The DAISY award program can be found in more than 2,000 healthcare facilities in all 50 states and 14 other countries. OSF HealthCare encourages patients, family members and fellow staff to recognize caregivers who have provided exceptional care and service by nominating them for an award to honor their dedication. For more information about the DAISY and Sunflower awards or to submit a nomination, visit: https://www.osfhealthcarefoundation.org/gratefulpatient/.