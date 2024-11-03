Streator library to host job search workshop

The Streator Public Library will be hosting a job search workshop Monday, Nov. 4. (Derek Barichello)

The event from 3 to 4 p.m. is sponsored by the Illinois Department of Employment Security, BEST Inc. and the Illinois Department of Human Services. Adult patrons are invited to check out the job selections from companies.

Registration is required at https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org/ or by calling 815-672-2729.

Additionally, the library at 130 S. Park St. will be hosting a dreamcatcher-themed scavenger hunt the week of Nov. 4. Search the library and find all of the hidden items. The theme changes weekly.

4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4: Arts and crafts, newborns to 5-plus, children. Create cute and fun projects to take home.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5: Little’s Art Time, newborns to 5-plus, children. Get creative with friends in the library. Resident artist Nate will inspire imagination.

5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5: Dream storytime. children 5-plus. Share your dreams and listen to stories.

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6: Let’s Talk: True Crime, teens adults. Are you intrigued by true crimes? Love the thrill of solving the case? Then you’ll love this club! Join the group to chat about some of the craziest true crimes to ever happen.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7: Playful Pages, newborns to 4-plus, children. A toddler playdate hosted in the library.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7: Game Time, ages 10-plus, teens. Video games, board games, puzzles and more.

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8: Painting academy, teens/adults. The library invites patrons to participate for a night full of colors.

5 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8: Laser tag. Registration is required at https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org/

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9: Nature butterflies, children. Pick up a butterfly paper from the library to take it exploring. See if you can use the things you find outside to make it colorful.