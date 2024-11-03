Peru Parkside to celebrate veterans on Nov. 11

Kailey Harper, a student at Parkside School, plays taps during the 2023 Parkside School Veterans Day Program. The school will host its annual program again Monday, Nov. 11, at the school. (Scott Anderson)

Peru Parkside School will present the annual Veterans Day program at 2:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, in the Peru Parkside Gymnasium.

This program will feature the presentation of the flags by the local Boy Scouts; the Peru Parkside Concert Choir; the Peru Parkside combined fifth and sixth grade choirs; the Peru Parkside Concert Band; the eighth grade Veteran’s Day readers; and taps.

The Concert Band is directed by Phil Whaley, and it will be performing “Battle Hymn,” and “Armed Forces Medley.” The choirs are directed by Connor DeWalt and accompanied by Bridget Wilmot, and they will be performing “Let Freedom Sing” and “Thank You, Soldiers.” Eighth grade Veteran’s Day essay readers will be Reagan Rahberg, Kristie Puchalski, Grace Pack and Gabby Smith. Taps will be performed by band students Gavin Espinoza and Bently Hughes.

The public is invited to attend this free program, and the school would like to invite all veterans and active military personnel to attend so the school can have the opportunity to honor those who have served and are continuing to serve the country.