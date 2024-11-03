La Salle County marriage licenses: Oct. 1-17, 2024

Here is a list of couples requesting a La Salle County marriage license from Oct. 1 through Oct 17.
James Alan Crank of Varna and Margaret Diana Maria Newman of Varna
Lilibeth Sanchez of Urbana and Ashley Anne Cook of Urbana
Michael Gerrit Carsten of Yorkville and Ashley Sinclair Winston of Yorkville
Joshua David Parry of Bloomington and Paige Marie Rogers of Bloomington
Jeremiah Daniel Stearns of Earlville and Alexis Petrina Ferracuti of Earlville
Colin Benjamin Turner of Newburgh, Indiana, and Kayla Anne Goffinet of Newburgh, Indiana
Ryan Marcus Andrew of Plainfield and Jacqueline Diane Roller of Plainfield
Robert John Griffith of La Salle and Nicole Marie Sondgeroth of La Salle
Gianni Nicholas Basile of Naperville and Morgan Grace Hill of Naperville
Beau A. Pantoja of Ottawa and Susan Lynn Barr of Ottawa
Zachary James Williamson of Malta and Karly Rae Lakowski of Malta
Kyle David Rex of Mendota and Sara Elizabeth Flanagan of Mendota
Jack Anthony Conroy of Chicago and Claire Ellen Kunkel of Chicago
Brian Lee Benckendorf of Oglesby and Kaitlynn Marie Blue of Marseilles
Ethan John Cappi of Sheridan and Brittni Louise Rojas of Sheridan
Jason Aaron Ballard of Peru and Amy Lynn Zimmerman of Peru
Tate Ryan Galyen of Streator and Courtney Michelle Galvan of Streator
Jeremy Michael Davis of Sandwich and Emily Anne Beatty of Sandwich
Andrew Michael Gay of Morris and Karys Ameri Symone Olsen of Morris
Theodore Canis Argentum of Batavia and Brooke Anne VanKleeck of Batavia
Katie Marie Haddad of Peoria Heights and Devyn Elizabeth Robinson of Peoria Heights
Todd Robert Kutemeier of Ottawa and Jenna Sylvia Price of Ottawa
Brandon James Fleming of Earlville and Brianne Elizabeth Cummins of Earlville
Moises Rosales Romero of Mendota and Jessica Martinez of Spring Valley
Logan Richard Komater of Ottawa and Mallory Ann Martini of Ottawa
Brent Allen Roalson of Ottawa and Shelly Lynn Munks of Ottawa
William Dean McGeorge Jr of Ottawa and Veronica Lynn Veith of Ottawa
David Rosales of Mendota and Amanda Sarah Naomi Green of Mendota
Keagan Joseph Schmidt of Evansville, Indiana, and Brooke Renee Buckley of Evansville, Indiana
Dillon Earl Dixon of Mendota and Kelly Ann Christman of Mendota
Herbert Guy McWhorter of Streator and Maranda Marie Barnett of Streator
Rafael Quintero Rodriguez of Peru and Silvia Hernandez Castillo of Peru
Brandon Nicholas Sauvageau of Ottawa and Kyra Nicole Straith of Ottawa
James Lowell Knox of Streator and Ruth Ann Thomas of Streator