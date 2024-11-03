La Salle County marriage licenses: Oct. 1-17, 2024

Here is a list of couples requesting a La Salle County marriage license from Oct. 1 through Oct 17. (Shaw Media file photo)

James Alan Crank of Varna and Margaret Diana Maria Newman of Varna

Lilibeth Sanchez of Urbana and Ashley Anne Cook of Urbana

Michael Gerrit Carsten of Yorkville and Ashley Sinclair Winston of Yorkville

Joshua David Parry of Bloomington and Paige Marie Rogers of Bloomington

Jeremiah Daniel Stearns of Earlville and Alexis Petrina Ferracuti of Earlville

Colin Benjamin Turner of Newburgh, Indiana, and Kayla Anne Goffinet of Newburgh, Indiana

Ryan Marcus Andrew of Plainfield and Jacqueline Diane Roller of Plainfield

Robert John Griffith of La Salle and Nicole Marie Sondgeroth of La Salle

Gianni Nicholas Basile of Naperville and Morgan Grace Hill of Naperville

Beau A. Pantoja of Ottawa and Susan Lynn Barr of Ottawa

Zachary James Williamson of Malta and Karly Rae Lakowski of Malta

Kyle David Rex of Mendota and Sara Elizabeth Flanagan of Mendota

Jack Anthony Conroy of Chicago and Claire Ellen Kunkel of Chicago

Brian Lee Benckendorf of Oglesby and Kaitlynn Marie Blue of Marseilles

Ethan John Cappi of Sheridan and Brittni Louise Rojas of Sheridan

Jason Aaron Ballard of Peru and Amy Lynn Zimmerman of Peru

Tate Ryan Galyen of Streator and Courtney Michelle Galvan of Streator

Jeremy Michael Davis of Sandwich and Emily Anne Beatty of Sandwich

Andrew Michael Gay of Morris and Karys Ameri Symone Olsen of Morris

Theodore Canis Argentum of Batavia and Brooke Anne VanKleeck of Batavia

Katie Marie Haddad of Peoria Heights and Devyn Elizabeth Robinson of Peoria Heights

Todd Robert Kutemeier of Ottawa and Jenna Sylvia Price of Ottawa

Brandon James Fleming of Earlville and Brianne Elizabeth Cummins of Earlville

Moises Rosales Romero of Mendota and Jessica Martinez of Spring Valley

Logan Richard Komater of Ottawa and Mallory Ann Martini of Ottawa

Brent Allen Roalson of Ottawa and Shelly Lynn Munks of Ottawa

William Dean McGeorge Jr of Ottawa and Veronica Lynn Veith of Ottawa

David Rosales of Mendota and Amanda Sarah Naomi Green of Mendota

Keagan Joseph Schmidt of Evansville, Indiana, and Brooke Renee Buckley of Evansville, Indiana

Dillon Earl Dixon of Mendota and Kelly Ann Christman of Mendota

Herbert Guy McWhorter of Streator and Maranda Marie Barnett of Streator

Rafael Quintero Rodriguez of Peru and Silvia Hernandez Castillo of Peru

Brandon Nicholas Sauvageau of Ottawa and Kyra Nicole Straith of Ottawa

James Lowell Knox of Streator and Ruth Ann Thomas of Streator