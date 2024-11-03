Illinois Valley Realtors contribute $7,500 grant for IVCC homelessness solutions program

This event, hosted by Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter and Illinois Valley Community College, will take place beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby and features a resource fair with 23 local and regional service providers including North Central Behavioral Health Systems, BEST, OSF, Illinois Valley Sunrise Rotary, Youth Service Bureau and Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, a screening of the “Americans with No Address” documentary, and a panel discussion with local, regional and state experts. (Scott Anderson)

The Illini Valley Association of Realtors through a grant from the National Association of Realtors, announced its $7,500 grant support and local Realtor involvement in Hope for Tomorrow – A Community Response to Homelessness, a comprehensive event addressing homelessness solutions in the Illinois Valley region.

“With access to safe, affordable housing at the core of our communities’ well-being, Realtors have a unique role in fostering housing stability,” president of the Illini Valley Association of Realtors Beth Coleman said in a news release. “This event aligns with our commitment to advocate for solutions that support housing access for all. Our investment in Hope for Tomorrow reflects our dedication to empowering our community and creating long-term solutions to homelessness. The documentary, ‘Americans with No Address’ sheds light on the experiences of homeless individuals across the United States, offering a raw and compassionate portrayal of their lives and struggles.”

The panel discussion will feature key voices in the fight against homelessness, including representatives from Illinois Valley PADS Shelter, Pathways Ministries from Peoria, Tri-County Opportunities Council, the Housing Authority of La Salle County and the Illinois Office to Prevent and End Homelessness. These organizations bring perspectives and expertise, offering insights into both immediate and long-term strategies to address homelessness in the region, the Illinois Valley Realtors said in a news release.

The event will showcase real success stories from Illinois Valley PADS, including individuals like Lindsey (name changed for privacy), who, with the shelter’s support, transitioned from hardship to stability, the news release said. Lindsey now works as a certified professional helping others in recovery from substance use disorders. With the help of a local Realtor, Lindsey was able to secure safe and affordable housing – a place she can truly call home. It’s made a world of difference in her life, according to the news release.

“Lindsey’s journey highlights the transformational power of affordable housing and community support,” Coleman said. “Her story underscores the essential role Realtors play in fostering housing solutions and building stronger, more inclusive communities.”

At the end of the panel discussion, there will be an opportunity for the audience to ask questions of the panel.

The event also marks the beginning of a long-term initiative to form a coalition of service providers, civic groups, organizations and individuals dedicated to combating homelessness in Illinois Valley. Attendees interested in joining this coalition can sign up at the Tri-County Opportunities Council for organizations or at the Rotary Table for civic groups and individuals. This coalition aims to bring together resources and coordinate efforts to address the root causes of homelessness.

“Without the Illini Valley Association of Realtors’s support, this event would not be possible,” executive director of Illinois Valley PADS Carol Alcorn said in a news release. “Their commitment to affordable housing solutions allows us to not only raise awareness but also mobilize practical, actionable steps to address homelessness in our region.”

The resource fair will include a light meal, and opportunities to connect with local community organizations. documentary screening and a panel discussion.