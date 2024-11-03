2 injured in separate Lostant-Tonica crashes

Two motorists were taken to area hospitals after separate crashes Wednesday near Tonica and Lostant.

Lostant Fire and EMS was dispatched at 3:18 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash at Routes 18 and 251. While first responders were en route, Lostant personnel were dispatched to a second two-vehicle crash at North 15th Road and Route 251, this one involving a semi and a La Salle County sheriff’s cruiser.

One person was transferred to OSF in Streator from the 251/18 crash; a second motorist refused treatment. La Salle County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation of that crash.

One person was transferred to OSF St. Elizabeth in Peru from the crash at North 15th Road; a second motorist refused treatment. Illinois State Police Troop 2 are handling the investigation of that crash.