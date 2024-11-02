Two arrested after confrontation, warning shot fired outside Rutland

Wendy C. Lipps, 48, of Washburn, and Dalton L. Cooper, 22, of Ohio. (Photos provided by La Salle County Sheriff's Office)

A man and a woman were arrested on residential burglary charges Thursday after they were confronted and a warning shot was fired, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Deputies from La Salle and Marshall counties responded to a call Thursday afternoon outside Rutland to find Wendy C. Lipps, 48, of Washburn, and Dalton L. Cooper, 22, of Ohio, detained by “representatives of the property owner,” according to a news release.

The representative were people working at the property who had permission from the property owner to be there, a La Salle County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

One warning shot was fired from a firearm lawfully owned by one of the representatives, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said in the release. No one was injured.

Lipps and Cooper were both released from the La Salle County Jail about 7 p.m. Thursday.

The La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office said formal charges are pending in La Salle County Circuit Court for both Lipps and Cooper in connection with residential burglary.