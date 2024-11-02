IVCC to host 3 welding registration sessions for spring classes

Illinois Valley Community College’s Welding Department is hosting three welding registration sessions for spring classes on Nov. 12, Dec. 11 and Jan. 7. All sessions start at 4:40 p.m. on the Main Campus. (Photo provided by IVCC Community Relations)

Illinois Valley Community College’s Welding Department is hosting three welding registration sessions for spring classes Nov. 12, Dec. 11 and Jan. 7. All sessions start at 4:40 p.m. on the main campus.

The first session will be Nov. 12 in CTC-123 to register for spring courses that start Jan. 9.

The second session will be Dec. 11 in Building H, Room 101, to register for spring courses that start Jan. 9 or March 17.

The last session will be Jan. 7 in CTC-123 to register for spring courses that start Jan. 9 or March 17.

All new welding students must register through a registration session. Sign up for a session by contacting East Campus administrative assistant Patricia Glade at 815-224-0265 or emailing welding@ivcc.edu. Anyone unable to make these dates should contact Glade.

The two information sessions in CTC-123 are located just down the hall from the Admissions Department, so prospective students can register and enroll all at once.

No previous welding experience is necessary, and instructors work to find the best fit for students at whatever stage they enter the program. Students receive individualized instruction in small classes and use state-of-the-art welding equipment and a large lab and fabrication area.

Flexible class schedules make it convenient for students with all types of commitments to attend. Welding graduates are welcomed into the local workforce, where industries range from vehicle manufacturing and fabricated metal product manufacturing to machine shops, agriculture, construction and mining.

For more information on the program, contact Theresa Molln at 815-224-0630 or Theresa_Molln@ivcc.edu, or visit www.ivcc.edu/welding.