October 31, 2024
Marquette captures 3rd straight 1A regional championship: The Times Thursday Roundup

Crusaders play Lexington in Tuesday’s semifinal at Bader Gym

By Brian Hoxsey
The Marquette Academy girls volleyball team won the championship of Thursday's Class 1A Illinois Lutheran Regional.

Girls volleyball

Marquette 2, Illinois Lutheran 0: At Crete, the Crusaders rolled to a 25-18, 25-10 victory over the host Chargers to capture the Class 1A Illinois Lutheran Regional championship.

It’s the third straight season and fourth time in the past six years that Marquette has taken home a regional title.

The Crusaders (23-11) advance to their own sectional where they will play Lexington, a 19-25, 25-20, 25-14 regional title winner over Cornerstone Christian Academy at Flanagan, in a semifinal match at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Bader Gymnasium.

