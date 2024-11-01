2024 BCR sectional cross country preview

Princeton placed third at the Seneca Regional to qualify for Saturday's Rock Island Sectional. Team members are Alexandra Waca (from left), Payton Frueh, Avery Waca, Ella Gray, Ruby Acker, Natalie Meyer and Rebekah Lord. (Photo provided by Pat Hodge)

Class 1A Rock Island Alleman Sectional

Where: Saukie Golf Course, 3101 38th St, Rock Island

When: Saturday, Nov. 2; girls, 10:30 a.m.; boys, 11:30 a.m.

Girls outlook: Winnebago is far and away the top team. Other incoming regional champions are the Seneca co-op and Stark County. Princeton (third) and Bureau Valley (fifth) both qualified out of the Seneca Regional along with Fieldcrest and the Henry-Senachwine co-op. Sophomores Ruby Acker and Payton Frueh led Princeton with eighth and 11th-place finishes, respectively. Storm sophomore Gemma Moore finished 16th. ... Top Individuals will be Emily Downing-Cambridge, Alyssa Higgins-Knoxville, Abigail Baumann- Rockford Lutheran, Molly Webb-Winnebago, Dusti Smith-Stark County, Morgan Capriola-Winnebago, Bethany Sennett-Princeville, Evelyn O’Connor-Seneca. ... The start of both girls and boys races have been pushed back a half hour due to projected frost.

Boys outlook: Incoming regional champions are Princeville, Wethersfield, Winnebago. Princeville won the Seneca Regional, joined by the Amboy co-op (third), Bureau Valley (fourth) and St. Bede (fifth). Princeton’s Augustus Swanson qualified individually by placing sixth at regional. Kaden Nauman (21st) led St. Bede and Maddox Moore (22nd) paced Bureau Valley. ... Winnebago and Rockford Christian should be battling for the team title, but there looks to be a real battle for the fifth and sixth team qualifying spots. ... Top Individuals will be Nicolai Martino-Winnebago, Andrew Kurien- Rockford (Christian), Tim Starwalt-Byron, Aiden Vazquez-Winnebago, Braeden Bode-Riverdale, Karson Shrum-Wethersfield,

Next: The top six Teams qualify for State, plus top 10 individuals not on one of the six qualifying teams to be held on Saturday, Nov. 9 in Peoria.