Newark volleyball beats Parkview to earn spot in 1A Serena Regional final: The Times Wednesday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Newark 2, Parkview Christian 1: In the semifinals of the Class 1A Serena Regional, the top-seeded Norsemen dominated the first and third sets on their way to a 25-10, 23-25, 25-8 victory and a trip to Thursday’s championship match.

Newark – now 24-10 – was led by Adrianna Larsen’s 11 kills and two aces; Addi Long’s six kills; Elle Norquist’s 13 digs and five aces; and a 23-assist, four-kill, four-ace performance from setter Taylor Jeffers.

Aurora Christian 2, Serena 0: In the semifinals of the Class 1A Serena Regional, the host Huskers saw their season come to a close with the 25-18, 25-16 defeat.

Serena finishes the fall 16-15-1.

Boys soccer

Mendota 2, Peoria Christian 1: In the Class 1A IVC Sectional championship contested in Chillicothe, Cesar Casas scored with 56.8 seconds remaining to break a tie and propel the Trojans on to Saturday night’s Mendota Supersectional.

Mendota (23-2-1) will face Aurora Central Catholic (18-3-2), with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m.