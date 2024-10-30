Marquette, Seneca spikers advance to regional championship matches: The Times Tuesday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Marquette 2, Chicago Military-Bronzeville 0: In the semifinals of the Class 1A Illinois Lutheran Regional held Tuesday in Crete, the top-seeded Crusaders overwhelmed the 10th-seeded Eagles in straight sets, 25-2, 25-2.

Marquette Academy – now 23-11 on the season and a host of a 1A sectional next week – moves on to Thursday’s championship match against host Illinois Lutheran.

Serena 2, Somonauk 0: In the quarterfinals of the Class 1A Serena Regional, the eighth-seeded host Huskers advanced 25-18, 25-19 to a Wednesday semifinal date with fourth seeded Aurora Christian, which defeated Leland earlier in the evening.

Aubrey Duffy (five kills), Hannah McNelis (eight digs), Rebekah Shugrue (18 assists), Anna Hjerpe (six kills, four aces ) and Kendal Whiteaker (seven kills, three blocks, two aces) spearheaded the Serena attack.

Serena is now 13-13-1.

Somonauk’s season ends at 12-12. Ady Werner’s five kills and seven digs, Aubrey Chiavario’s six kills and Addie Britt’s nine assists led the Bobcats.

Aurora Christian 2, Leland 0: In the quarterfinals of the Class 1A Serena Regional, the Panthers had their season ended with the loss.

Woodland 2, Normal Calvary 0: In the quarterfinals of the Class 1A Flanagan-Cornell Regional, the fifth-seeded Warriors punched their ticket to a Wednesday semifinal matchup against third-seeded Cornerstone Christian via a 25-16, 25-13 triumph.

Woodland enters Wednesday’s match with a record of 19-11.

Seneca 2, Sandwich 0: In the semifinals of the Class 2A Coal City Regional, the host Indians saw their season come to a close with a 25-15, 25-19 loss to the top-seeded Fighting Irish.

Seneca, now 31-5, moves on to face the host Coalers, who won Tuesday’s late semifinal in straight sets over Hall. Leading the Irish were Lainie Olson (19 assists), Franki Meyers (five kills) and Audrey McNabb (five kills).

Sandwich – led on the night by Jessica Ramey (10 assists, six digs), Brooklyn Marks (seven digs) and Jordan Bauer (five kills) – finishes the season 16-17.

Girls swimming

Metamora 53, L-P Co-Op 31; L-P Co-Op 75, Macomb 19: At Peru, Sam Nauman won a pair of events as the La Salle-Peru co-op split a pair of duals at the Illinois Valley YMCA.

Nauman won the 500-yard freestyle in 5:31.58 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.41. L-P’s Finley Jobst won the 100 butterfly in 1:04.97.