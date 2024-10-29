True Leaves Bookshop in Princeton to host Halloween event

True Leaves Bookshop, Princeton’s independent bookstore, will celebrate a community Halloween event from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

The event is free and open to the public. The bookshop will welcome trick-or-treaters of all ages. Children are invited to enjoy a special storytime from 5:30 to 6 p.m., where they can cozy up with their costumes and listen to slightly-spooky tales.

Later in the evening, from 8 to 9 p.m., adults can experience a more chilling side of storytelling with professional storyteller Tricia Kelly, who will take on the persona of Lizzie Borden to deliver thrilling true-crime stories. This part of the event is intended for guests 18 and older.

”Our first year has been beyond anything we could have imagined,” co-owner of True Leaves Angela Adams said in a news release. “Hosting this Halloween event is a way of saying thank you for all the support. We love creating a space that’s not just for book lovers, but for everyone who wants to experience something a little magical, whether it’s through a good story, a unique gift or a fun event like this.”

True Leaves Bookshop offers a thoughtfully curated selection of new and used books, stationery, coffee, tea, and unique gifts – all handpicked by Matthew and Angela Adams, the husband-and-wife team behind the store. The bookstore has a local section by area authors and exclusive items from the Bureau County History Center. The shop also showcases the original artwork of local artists, including Matthew, who is known professionally as Matt Redbeard.

”We see the shop as an extension of our creative passions,” Matt Redbeard said. “We’ve designed True Leaves to be a place where people can come, explore, and feel inspired.”

Located in the Sash-Statler-Matson Building that dates back to 1912 and once housed Princeton’s Matson Public Library, True Leaves Bookshop aims to the charm of the past into the present, the bookstore said. The space features Carnegie-style architecture, stunning woodwork, custom bookshelves and large windows that invite natural light to fill the store.

True Leaves Bookshop is located at 15 Park Ave. W., Princeton. Parking can be found in a dedicated lot at the rear of the building. The shop’s regular hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The building is not handicapped accessible. For more information, visit trueleavesbooks.com, email hello@trueleavesbooks.com or call 815-719-6702.