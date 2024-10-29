Streator library to host skeleton scavenger hunt

The Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St., will have a skeleton scavenger hunt the week of Oct. 28. (Derek Barichello)

Search the library and find all of the hidden items. The theme changes weekly. Call 815-672-2729 or visit streatorpubliclibrary.org/ for more information.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29: Little’s Art Time, newborns to 5-plus, children. Get creative with friends in the library. Resident artist Nate will inspire imagination.

Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30: Cooking Club, teens/adults. Discover some new recipes. Bring a dish or try some samplers. That’s what cooking club is all about!

5 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30: Skeleton storytime, children 5-plus. Spooky, scary skeletons at storytime, but not too scary.

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30: Let’s Talk: True Crime, teens adults. Are you intrigued by true crimes? Love the thrill of solving the case? Then you’ll love this club! Join the group to chat about some of the craziest true crimes to ever happen.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31: Playful Pages, newborns to 4-plus, children. A toddler playdate hosted in the library.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31: Game Time, ages 10-plus, teens. Video games, board games, puzzles and more.

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1: Handprint family trees, public. Stop by the library to make a family tree out of your family’s handprints!

1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2: DND, teens/adults. The campaign continues from where it left off. Level up and push forward.