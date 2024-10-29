Starved Rock Country Community Foundation to host Artist to Artist, the Business of Art conference

The Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund presents the Artist to Artist, the Business of Art conference from 9 to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Open Space Gallery, 223 W. Madison St., in downtown Ottawa. (Michael Urbanec)

The Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund presents the Artist to Artist, the Business of Art conference from 9 to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Open Space Gallery, 223 W. Madison St., in downtown Ottawa.

Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund Administrator René Parks Wendinger said featured speakers and topics include:

Open Space owner and mixed media artist Amanda Weygand on writing your artist statement.

La Salle County digital illustrator Clara Brubaker on pricing your art.

Kankakee County artist and writer Christina Loraine on building community.

Kankakee-area radio personality, civic event organizer and artist Bill Yohnka, on building community.

Visit https://srccf.org/artist-to-artist-the-business-of-art/ to preregister or pay $10 at the door. A light lunch will be served.

ASRC is a component fund of the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, 241 Marquette St., La Salle. It is also supported by grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and the National Endowment for the Arts.