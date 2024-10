The Princeton Bowling Association will hold a Bowling for Veterans fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 9. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The Princeton Bowling Association will host a Bowling for Veterans fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 9.

There will three shifts for the 9 Pin No Tap event starting at 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Pin Splitter Lanes, 1402 W. Peru St. Teams consists of four bowlers with a cost of $20 per person, due by Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Any and all donations will be accepted.

For more information, contact Randy Allen, 815-878-5781, or Anna Flaig, 815-878-3521.

