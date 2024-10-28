State police announce November specialty patrols in La Salle County

Illinois State Police Troop 2 announced a series of specialty patrols to be conducted in November in La Salle and Rock Island counties.

Troopers will conduct alcohol countermeasure enforcement patrols, distracted driving patrols, roadside safety checks, nighttime enforcement patrols (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.) and occupant restraint (seat belt) patrols.

State police also will conduct special traffic enforcement patrols targeting the “fatal four” offenses of impaired driving, occupant restraint, speeding and distracted driving.

The projects are funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation.