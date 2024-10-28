Ottawa man faces reduced charges of trespass

An Ottawa man charged following a Sunday morning fight was released from La Salle County Jail on Monday with conditions – and with significantly reduced charges.

Jason J. Pegues, 39, had been arrested on a preliminary charge of home invasion. However, the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and opted to charge him not with the Class X felony but with two counts of criminal trespass to a residence, a Class 4 felony carrying one to three years in prison.

According to records now on file at La Salle County Circuit Court, Pegues and a resident of the 1100 block of West Main Street allegedly quarreled outside the resident’s home. Pegues allegedly chased his opponent into his, the resident’s home, which would be unauthorized (rather than forced) entry.

Pegues allegedly struck the resident with nunchucks; but prosecutors filed a charge of misdemeanor (not felony) battery.

Pegues appeared Monday before a judge who approved his request for the services of the public defender. He will next appear Nov. 7.