Interstate 80 construction underway in Bureau, La Salle counties

Monday construction is underway on Interstate 80 in Bureau and La Salle counties, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The work zone will be from 1 mile west of the Route 89 interchange (exit 70) to just west of the Route 251 interchange (exit 75).

Workers will mill and resurface the road, including the Route 89 and Plank Road exit and entrance ramps. There will be one lane open in both directions during the project, which will happen overnight between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. Sunday through Friday.

The Route 89 and Plank Road interchange will remain open at all times. All lanes on I-80 will be open during weekends and holidays. This $21.6 million project is expected to be completed by fall 2025.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.