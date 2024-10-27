Seneca girls win 1A XC regional championship: The Times Saturday Roundup

Girls cross country

Seneca captures own 1A regional title: At Seneca’s Ag Farm, the Fighting Irish scored 45 points, 21 ahead of runner-up Genoa-Kingston, to win the Class 1A Seneca Regional on Saturday.

Seneca, along with sixth-place Fieldcrest, advance as a team to next Saturday’s sectional at the Saukie Golf Course in Rock Island.

Senior Evelyn O’Connor (19 minutes, 57.5 seconds) finished second for Seneca, followed by Natalie Misener (6th, 20:37.9), Lila Coleman (13th, 22:29.2), Lily Mueller (15th, 22:37.5), Julie Mueller (23rd, 23:17.6), Ruthie Steffes (43rd, 26:19.30) and Aubrie Jackson (48th, 27:23.60).

Junior Macy Gochanour paced the Knights with an 18th-place finish in 22:56, followed by Hannah Schumacher (21st, 23:06.5), TeriLynn Timmerman (33rd, 25:30), Emily Tooley (41st, 26:12.5), Emma Martin (42nd, 26:13.8), Alannah Halley (59th, 34:10.9) and Torgun Hovey (60th, 35:48.8).

Marquette’s Maggie Jewett (7th, 20:46.7) and Somonauk’s Emma Rominski (17th, 22:49.7) also advanced as individuals.

Sandwich junior Sunny Weber (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Sandwich 4th, Indians’ Sunny Weber 1st at 2A Morris Regional: At Morris, Sandwich junior Sunny Weber won the title of the Class 2A Morris Regional in the time of 16:39.8 to help her squad finish fourth and advance to next Saturday’s Metamora Sectional at Black Partridge Park. Normal University won the event with 41 points.

Finishing after Weber for Sandwich were Joanna Rivera (9th, 19:31.4), Erin Lissman (23rd, 20:12.4), Karlee Henkins (32nd, 20:58.5), Kayla Kressin (33rd, 20:59.6), Emily Urbanski (37th, 21:17.2) and Karlie Hardekopf (41st, 21:25.2).

Ottawa didn’t advance as a team, finishing seventh with 152, but had Shaylen Quinn (17th, 19:55.2), Georgia Kirkpatrick (27, 20:29) and Addyson Miller (29th, 20:47.8) move on as individuals.

Streator (298) finished 10th, with Luca Trammel (38th, 21:17.7) and Giselle Guadarrama (59th, 23:21.4) leading the way, but neither one advanced.

Boys cross country

Somonauk’s Landin Stillwell wins 1A regional title, Bobcats, Seneca advance as teams: At Seneca’s Ag Farm, Somonauk — led by Landin Stillwell’s championship run of 17:02.1 — finished sixth (194) while Seneca placed seventh (197) to advance to next Saturday’s sectional at the Saukie Golf Course in Rock Island. Princeville won the team title with 41 points.

Following Stillwell across the line for the Bobcats were Gunnar Swenson (24th, 19:19), Wyatt Hannibal (55th, 21:09.6), Aidan Wesson (70th, 22:15.7), Porter Snider (76th, 22:46.2), Dylan Jones (90th, 24:57.2) and Daniel Shapiama (92nd, 25:17.5).

The Irish were paced by Callum Wright (19:05) in 18th, followed by James Zydron (37th, 20:01.1), Landon Hebel (53rd, 21:06.6), Connor Pabian (61st, 21:42.5), Pierce Gilbertson (64th, 22:01.1), Nathan Aye (65th, 22:01.6) and Brady Fort (79th, 23:13).

Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel (4th, 17:25.6) also advanced as an individual. Marquette’s Mack Thompson finished 34th in 19:48.9 but failed to advance.

Ottawa junior Lucas Farabaugh (Brian Hoxsey)

Sandwich, Ottawa’s Lucas Farabaugh move on from 2A regional: At Morris, the Indians finished fourth with 137 points to advance to next Saturday’s Metamora Sectional. Normal University won the title with 38 points.

Leading the way for Sandwich were Alex Walsh (18th, 16:44.1), Alan Parkison (23rd, 16:55.7), Logan Trigg (27th, 17:04.3), Josh Schaefers (29th, 17:09.5), Nolan Minard (46th, 18:05.5), Lincoln Minard (66th, 19:29.1) and Parker Eberle (79th, 21:01.4).

Pirates junior Lucas Farabaugh placed 30th in 17:09.7 and advanced, but teammates Atlas Brown (34th, 17:34.8), Kaleb Nimke (37th, 17:45), Aries Brown (42nd, 17:58.5) and Grant Smithmeyer (44th, 17:59.4) had their seasons end.

Streator’s top three of Chase Lane (67th, 19:40.8), Gabe Gutierrez (70th, 19:57) and Chance Robart (74th, 20:27.9) also had their season come to a close.

Girls volleyball

Serena wins AFC Tournament championship: At Ashton, the Huskers defeated Marquette 20-25, 26-24, 15-11 to capture the title match of the Ashton-Franklin Center Tournament.

In pool play, Serena defeated Sterling JV (25-17, 25-24) and Hiawatha (25-20, 25-10) while splitting with Polo (25-19, 21-25).

Anna Hjerpe was voted to all-tournament team.