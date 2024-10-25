October 25, 2024
Princeton bike shop closes showroom for season

Mechanics still available for repairs

By Stephanie Jaquins, Shaw Local News Network correspondent
The Bike Place, 701 N. Main St., Princeton, has closed its showroom for the off season. (Cody Cutter)

The Bike Place, 701 N. Main St., Princeton, has closed its showroom for the off season.

Mechanics will remain available for repairs by calling 815-797-2399. Bikes can be browsed on the business’ website, thebikeplace.org.

Bikes for donation can be left on the rack in the back of the building.

