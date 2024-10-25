Princeton and Kewanee DARs, Peoria SAR meet in Neponset

Cousins Agnes Ross of Princeton and Delores Nanninga of Annawan have been active the local Daughters of the American Revolution for more than 60 years combined. Both have served as chapter regents and in other officer roles. (Photo provided by Dick Wells)

Wells Barren Grove, Neponset, recently hosted the Princeton Daughters of the American Revolution, the Kewanee DAR and the Peoria Sons of the American Revolution.

The cookout and potluck also included a log cabin tour, spinning, corn shelling and grinding demonstrations. This was the first time the groups had met and discussion centered on ways to celebrate “America 250″ next year. The three chapters represented relatives from Bunker Hill (1775) to Yorktown (1781). Two cousins, Agnes Ross of Princeton and Delores Nanninga of Annawan celebrated their common ancestor, William Bicket, farmer and wagoneer of Fredrick County, Maryland. It is documented he supplied critical supplies to the Continental Army, perhaps to the 2nd Maryland Regiment.

Cousins Jean Zabloudil of Geneseo and Jani Wells of Neponset have two common relatives who served at Bunker Hill, Cpl. Henry Blake Sr and fifer Henry Blake Jr. both in the 1st New Hampshire Regiment.

The chapter leadership visited about future opportunities to share ideas and work together on community projects. Anyone interested in membership may go to national DAR or SAR websites.