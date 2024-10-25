OSF St. Elizabeth in Peru to host open house Oct. 31

The public will get a sneak peek of the new OSF HealthCare Saint Elizabeth Medical Center – Peru, 925 West St., during an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. (Scott Anderson)

Guests will see the newly renovated main entrance, which is located on the south side of the hospital. In addition, hospital officials will share updates about ongoing improvements that have been made to meet the evolving needs of our patients, visitors and community. Light refreshments will be served.

To ensure patients have convenient access to parking, OSF asks guests attending the open house event to park at Washington Park, 1301 West St. A complimentary shuttle bus will provide transportation to and from the hospital.

OSF HealthCare Saint Elizabeth Medical Center – Peru opened its doors to the public April 7.

“We are proud to show off the improvements that have been made to our Peru campus,” president of OSF HealthCare Saint Elizabeth Medical Center Dawn Trompeter said in a news release. “It’s been an evolution and a lot of hard work by many people.”