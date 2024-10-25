IVCC spring registration opens Oct. 28

A popular registration one-stop-shop returns to Illinois Valley Community College’s Ottawa Center as registration for spring classes gets underway. (Shaw Local News Network)

A popular registration one-stop-shop returns to Illinois Valley Community College’s Ottawa Center as registration for spring classes gets underway.

General registration opens at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, online and at 10 a.m. in person.

In-person Express Registration will be two weeks later, from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Ottawa Center. Students can register for classes offered at either campus, though the activity takes place only at the Ottawa campus, 321 W. Main St. in Ottawa.

“The biggest benefit to students for attending an Express Registration is that it is one-stop shopping,” said Ottawa Center Coordinator Jeannette Phalen in a news release.

Two financial aid advisors and two counselors will be available that evening so students can do any or all of the following:

Complete their FAFSA or ask questions about financial aid

Submit documents or forms

Meet with a counselor

Register for classes

Pay for classes or get information about a payment plan.

Get information for ordering textbooks

There will also be refreshments, giveaways of IVCC swag and prizes.

Prior to registration opening, current students can explore course offerings and plan their summer and fall schedules using IVCC Self-Service, though they won’t be able to reserve a seat until Oct. 28. IVCC’s Self-Service system is also used to process payments and manage academic profiles.

New students must complete an application and should schedule an appointment to meet with a counselor to register, and schedule any necessary placement tests. Now’s a good time to get a financial aid application underway, too.

Classes begin Jan. 9.

Tuition payments are due Dec. 11. Students can pay in full or set up a payment plan. The next payment is due Jan. 8. Payments can be made through IVCC Self - Service, by calling 815-224-0213, in person at the Cashier’s Office, CTC 101, or the Ottawa Center. Students receiving financial aid or scholarships should contact the cashier to hold their classes.

IVCC’s Self - Service can be accessed by either of these links: https://ssprod.ivcc.edu/Student/Courses and https://www.ivcc.edu/iamaan/ivccstudent/

Registration questions can be directed to 815-224-0447. Billing questions should be directed to 815- 224-0213.