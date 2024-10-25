2024 BCR regional cross country preview

Class 1A Seneca Regional

Where: FAA Ag Farm, 2667 E 28th Rd, Marseilles

When: Saturday, Oct. 26; girls, 9 a.m.; boys, 10 a.m.

Schools: Amboy co-op, Bureau Valley, Dwight co-op, Fieldcrest, Genoa-Kingston, Hall, Henry-Senachwine co-op, Hinckley-Big Rock, Lowpoint-Washburn co-op, Mendota, Ottawa Marquette, Princeton, Princeville, Putnam County, Seneca co-op, Somonauk co-op, St. Bede.

Girls outlook: Host Seneca is the team favorite. There are five strong individuals in Evelyn O’Connor of Seneca, Daniella Bumber of Henry, Elly Heineke of LowPoint-Washburn, Natalie Misener of Seneca, and Bethany Sennett of Princeville. Princeton looks like a solid bet for the top 4 with sophomores Ruby Acker and Payton Frueh in the sixth to 10th range individually. They’ll be backed by classmates Alexander Waca and Natalie Meyer and junior Avery Waca. ... Leah House was the only runner for BV a year ago, but she’s joined by sophomore newcomer Gemma Moore, the Storm’s lead runner, along with freshmen Summer Hamilton and Ella Wilt and junior Mya Nugent. ... Amboy returns five runners from last year’s sectional qualifier in seniors Addison Pertell and Natalie Pratt, juniors Anna Carlson, Samantha Nauman and sophomore Aubrey Wells. ... St. Bede’s Lin Lin, who had never run a 5K before this year, has showed tremendous improvement, coach Marty Makransky said, knocking off four minutes from her initial time of 28 minutes. ... Four of the 16 schools will not field full squads, leaving the remaining 12 to battle for the top 7 qualifying spots.

Boys outlook: Princeville is the team to beat while Landin Stillwell of Somonauk and Pierce Gilbertson of Seneca are the top favored individuals. ... Princeton coach Pat Hodge said it will be tougher for the Tigers to advance as a team with the injury to sophomore Tyler VandeVenter, but junior Augustus Swanson looks to have a chance at the top 5 overall. The Tigers will also relay on senior Dawson Lambert, sophomore Cruz Rodriquez and freshman Brady Peach. ... Sophomore Adrian Gallardo and junior Maddox Moore are the Storm’s top runners followed by sophomore Alex Attig, junior Andrew Roth and senior Landon Hulsing. ... Senior Jerry Smith is Hall’s top hopeful, joined by classmate Eri Martinez-Prado, junior Joseph Caracheo, freshmen Marcus Castro, Cristian Payan, Chase Mecagni and sophomore William Pikula. ... St. Bede, led by seniors Kaden Nauman, Greyson Marincic and Tyler Walsh and sophomore RJ Hermsillo, will be on the bubble to advance, projected to be right at the final cut at No. 7. “I believe we are running very well at this time and should be in the mix as a team,” St. Bede coach Marty Makransky said. ... There are 13 full teams competing this year compared to just six last year, all of who qualified, so Makransky notes, “There will be no freebees this time.”

Next: The top 7 teams and the top 5 individuals not on one of the 7 qualifying teams will advance to the Rock Island Sectional on Saturday, Nov. 2.